iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 127,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 69,127 shares.The stock last traded at $194.97 and had previously closed at $196.00.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,207,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.