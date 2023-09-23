iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) is Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Hall Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,172 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 5.9% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $48.79 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

