J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Argus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Argus from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.50.
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.6 %
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
