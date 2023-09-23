J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Argus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Argus from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.6 %

SJM opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $125.23 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.