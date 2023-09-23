Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi increased its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. 863,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,556. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

