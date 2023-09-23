JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on January 5th

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.08. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,830.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £28,800 ($35,674.47). Company insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.60) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 210 ($2.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349.38 ($4.33).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.