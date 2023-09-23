Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $93.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

