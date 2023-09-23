John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,008.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $53.34 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $749.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

