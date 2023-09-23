JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Planet Fitness by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Planet Fitness by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

