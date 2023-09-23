JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 6.3% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 1.08% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,014,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 308,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,718 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 712,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 682,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 51,945 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JCPB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.10. 183,887 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

