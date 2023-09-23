JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 260,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

