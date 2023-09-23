Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $493,719. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.