Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $727.40

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.40 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 804 ($9.96). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 785 ($9.72), with a volume of 73,565 shares changing hands.

Keller Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 794.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £569.87 million, a PE ratio of 954.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is 4,634.15%.

Insider Activity at Keller Group

About Keller Group

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,215.20 ($2,743.96). 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

