Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up 4.3% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $4,729,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,098,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,644,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,400 shares of company stock valued at $39,946,886. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Kellogg

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.