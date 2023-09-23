Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,412.50 ($29.88).

KWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($40.26) to GBX 2,250 ($27.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,000 ($24.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($42.74) to GBX 2,120 ($26.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

KWS stock opened at GBX 1,535 ($19.01) on Friday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,262 ($15.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($37.85). The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,411.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,566.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,047.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

