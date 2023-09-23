Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.47 and last traded at $53.47. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Kikkoman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

