Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 296,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,709 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,249,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 194,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 887,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,601. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 178.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 800.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

