KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,904 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of KLA by 185.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.82. 800,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.11.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

