Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Summit Partners L. P Sells 4,919,165 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Klaviyo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $33.39 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

