KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after buying an additional 244,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,673,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,708. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

