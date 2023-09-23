KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $188.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

