KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

