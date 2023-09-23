KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after buying an additional 1,963,383 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 730,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $39,677,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

