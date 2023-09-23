KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $882,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.