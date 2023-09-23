KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $333.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.35 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

