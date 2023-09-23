KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Conduent worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

