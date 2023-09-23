KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $659,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after acquiring an additional 773,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after acquiring an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,518.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 496,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43,047.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 323,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 322,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.22 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

