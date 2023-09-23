KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

