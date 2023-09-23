KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 18,245 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

