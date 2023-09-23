KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 864 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.48.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

