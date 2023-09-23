KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 10%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.45). 43,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 24,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.50).

KRM22 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £13.73 million, a PE ratio of -427.78 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83.

Insider Transactions at KRM22

In other news, insider Thomas Keith Todd bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,980 ($2,452.62). Corporate insiders own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

