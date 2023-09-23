Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.81. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 51,258 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lantronix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Lantronix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lantronix by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantronix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

