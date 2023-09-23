Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.82

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 317867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.