LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $58,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $58,723.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $182.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

