Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,027 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,656,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,557,000 after buying an additional 104,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,562,000 after purchasing an additional 207,716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,170,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,634,000 after purchasing an additional 176,992 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,630,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after purchasing an additional 63,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

