Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.16

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $12.23. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 89,615 shares traded.

LWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.77% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

