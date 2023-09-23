Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $8.73. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 61,566 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $270.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.37 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,020 over the last 90 days. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,060.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 28.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

