Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $739.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,132,169 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,116,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00362549 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $521.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
