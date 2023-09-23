LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOXU) Shares Up 21.2%

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOXU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

LiveVox Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Institutional Trading of LiveVox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveVox stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOXU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.