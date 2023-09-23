Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.25.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
