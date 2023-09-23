Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,804 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,430,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 45,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RCI opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

