Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,578 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 2.2% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,604 shares of company stock worth $2,953,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.97. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

