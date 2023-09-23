Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $101,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 243,880 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Barclays boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.11%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.