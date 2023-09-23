Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.93 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.