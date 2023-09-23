Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises about 1.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $288.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

