Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.64%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

