Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $325.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.18.

Shares of MDGL opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.22. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

