Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Magna International Price Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

