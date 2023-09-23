Maple Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $272.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

