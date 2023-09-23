Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $33.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

