Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $194.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

